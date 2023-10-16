In this edition:

October Spooky Cosmetics

There are new cosmetics in the MTG Arena Store celebrating the season and two of your favorite movies: The Evil Dead and The Princess Bride! Stop in to see how you can add some fun new coolness to your games!

Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Fatal Flashback Returns

Get into the late-October season with the return of Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events beginning tomorrow, October 17, and continuing until November 1!

Earlier this year we had four different flavors of Shadows over Innistrad Remastered events that aimed to mix up the Limited formats, and with this return we're using the most popular of those Shadows of the Past themes, Fatal Flashback!

You'll find Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Sealed, Traditional Sealed, Premier Draft, and Traditional Draft events that include that dash of sinister spice: Fatal Flashback! Shadows of the Past theme cards. Each Shadows over Innistrad Remastered pack will contain a card from the Fatal Flashback! Shadows of the Past card list.

Shadows of the Past: Fatal Flashback! October 17–November 1 (Select for card list) Bump in the Night Cackling Counterpart Devil's Play Divine Reckoning Faithless Looting Feeling of Dread Forbidden Alchemy Gnaw to the Bone Increasing Ambition Lingering Souls Mystic Retrieval Past in Flames Rally the Peasants Sever the Bloodline Silent Departure Spider Spawning Travel Preparations Unburial Rites

Interview with Shinya Saito, Arena Championship 4 Winner

Check out all the cards in the digital-only Shadows over Innistrad Remastered set , which brings together select cards from the original Innistradblock: Innistrad, Dark Ascension, and Avacyn Restored.

Shinya Saito took the Arena Championship 4 title last weekend, and Corbin Hosler talked with him about his experience with Magic leading up to the win and his future plans in the article, "The Week That Was: Digital Dreams Come True."

This Weekend: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend

This weekend is the October Premier Play double-header with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and the Qualifier Weekend events taking place.

First up is the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In on Friday, October 20, starting at 6 a.m. PT. Compete in Traditional Standard, notch four wins, and claim your invitation to the October Qualifier Weekend event.

Immediately following will be the Qualifier Weekend, kicking off at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, October 21. You'll play across two days, Saturday and Sunday: seven match wins on Day One gets you an invitation to Day Two; seven match wins on Day Two earns you an invitation to Arena Championship 5 and the Pro Tour!

Arena Open Wilds of Eldraine Limited, October 28–29

Keep exercising those Wilds of Eldraine Limited skills, because the Arena Open returns October 28–29. Compete on Day 1 in Wilds of Eldraine Sealed matches for your invitation to Day 2 events—and claim the Mak Fawa sleeve just for participating!

Entry Reward: Mak Fawa Sleeve

Perform well on Day 1, get your invitation, and return on Day 2 for the high-stakes showdown where you could win $2,000 and an invitation to the November Qualifier Weekend—if you can overcome your challengers!

Play Boosters Announced

Today we announced the new Play Boosters in tabletop Magic as well as MTG Arena. For complete details, check out "What Are Play Boosters?" from Mark Rosewater and "Play Boosters in MTG Arena."

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

October 17–19: Wilds of Eldraine Phantom Sealed

October 24–26: Alchemy Ladder Deck Showcase

October 31–November 2: Innistrad: Crimson Vow vs. Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Phantom Sealed

QUICK DRAFT

October 10–24: Wilds of Eldraine

October 24–November 7: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

November 7–23: Dominaria United

OTHER EVENTS

October 17–31: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered: Fatal Flashback

October 17–31: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered: Fatal Flashback Sealed

November 2–14: Historic All Access, Basically No Bans!

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

October 20, 6 a.m. PT–October 21, 3 a.m. PT

October 20, 6 a.m. PT–October 21, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Weekend

October 21, 6 a.m. PT–October 22, 4 p.m. PT

October 21, 6 a.m. PT–October 22, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine Limited October 28: Day One, Wilds of Eldraine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Day One entry reward: Mak Fawa sleeve October 29: Day Two, Wilds of Eldraine Draft (Best-of-Three)



October 2023 Ranked Season The October 2023 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack

Silver Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

