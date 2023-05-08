The Phyrexians left devastation in their wake and permanently altered the Multiverse. The planes are riddled with strange, new Omenpaths—unpredictable gateways that provoke chaos and clashes between legendary characters.

Take command in one of those clashes at your local game store June 2–4 during Commander Clash: March of the Machine! Participating WPN game stores (in the United States and Canada only) will host this event that brings players together in multiplayer matches, each wielding Commander decks from Dominaria United, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, or March of the Machine.

You can even win prizes, including Commander (2021 Edition) decks, featuring Strixhaven: School of Mages!

Whether you're new to Magic or you love the Commander format, this event is for you. You'll be evenly matched using preconstructed Commander decks—just purchase one that inspires you and have fun!

Check with your local game store for more details and how to take part in Commander Clash: March of the Machine!