MTG Arena Announcements – April 6, 2026
In this edition:
- Secrets of Strixhaven Preorders
- Arena Direct: Bloomburrow Sealed
- Upcoming Arena Championship Qualifier Events
- Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge
Secrets of Strixhaven Preorders Available Now
Ahead of Secrets of Strixhaven's MTG Arena release on April 21, two new preorder bundles are available now in the MTG Arena Store! The Pack Bundle is loaded with Secrets of Strixhaven packs to kickstart your collection, while the Play Bundle contains tokens and Play-In Points to let you leap into competitive play events. Each bundle also includes a sleeve, card, and depth art card style featuring one of Strixhaven's esteemed instructors.
Keep reading for the full details of each bundle!
Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer sleeve
- 45 Secrets of Strixhaven packs
- 5 Secrets of Strixhaven mythic packs
- 5 Golden packs
- Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer card
- Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer depth art card style
Play Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Professor Dellian Fel sleeve
- Abigale companion
- 4 Player Draft tokens
- 2 Sealed tokens
- 20 Play-In Points
- Professor Dellian Fel card
- Professor Dellian Fel depth art card style
Secrets of Strixhaven Early-Access Event
Understanding that sometimes the best way to teach a concept is by demonstrating it, we'll be holding a Secrets of Strixhaven early-access event on April 15. Tune in on YouTube and Twitch to see Magic streamers, competitive players, and other eminent MTG Arena scholars put Strixhaven's principles into practice!
Arena Direct: Bloomburrow Sealed
(April 10–12)
The next Arena Direct event is happening this weekend! From April 10–12, players can enter to battle in Best-of-One matches of Bloomburrow Sealed, potentially winning gems, MTG Arena packs, and even Japanese Bloomburrow Play Booster boxes while supplies last!
The Arena Direct page has the full details of the event, and the complete terms and conditions are available here.
Upcoming Arena Championship Qualifier Events
April's Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In took place this past weekend, but the Best-of-Three Play-In and Qualifier Weekend are still happening this week! The Best-of-Three Play-In will be held on April 10, followed right away by the Qualifier Weekend from April 11–12. The format for April's Qualifier events is Historic.
Players who emerge from Qualifier Weekends as Top Finishers will earn invitations to play at MTG Arena's highest competitive level, the Arena Championship.
For complete details regarding Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events, please see this page.
Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge
Late last year, the MTG Arena team began rolling out experimental Modified Metagame Challenges in an effort to explore variations on the Brawl format. These special events offer players new flavors of Brawl to play, and they allow the MTG Arena team to see how careful alterations to the format perform with players and influence play.
The next event is live now and will run through April 20. This Modified Ranked Brawl event is competitive and, as the name promises, ranked. As with other Brawl Modified Metagame Challenges, this event has its own list of banned cards:
Oko, Thief of Crowns Ajani, Nacatl Pariah Rusko, Clockmaker Old Stickfingers Wrenn and Six Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer A-Nadu, Winged Wisdom Lutri, the Spellchaser Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student Tajic, Legion's Valor
Follow the Story of Secrets of Strixhaven
The narrative behind Secrets of Strixhaven has been unfolding at a collegiate clip as the set gets closer to launch. The six episodes comprising the main story, penned by K. Arsenault Rivera, have been released, but further study is well underway! We're also sharing five side stories throughout Secrets of Strixhaven's preview season, each focusing on one of Strixhaven's students.
Each episode can be read on DailyMTG or listened to on The Magic Story Podcast.
Arena Powered Cube Surges On
The latest iteration of Arena Powered Cube began last week and continues through April 20. Arena Powered Cube is a supercharged approach to MTG Arena, allowing players to draft some of the most vaunted cards from across Magic's history to fuel epic plays and unforgettable matches.
Zach Barash wrote another stellar article detailing how Arena Powered Cube works, presenting some insights into how it's designed, and explaining what's different in this version.
Reading Is Fundamental
It was announced in previews that with the release of Secrets of Strixhaven,
We also announced that
Check out Alex's article on Sylvan Library and have fun getting lost in the stack!
Event Schedule
The full event schedule can now be found here.
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
April Qualifier Format: Historic
- April 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- April 11–12: Qualifier Weekend
May Qualifier Format: Secrets of Strixhaven Limited
- May 9: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- May 15: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- May 16–17: Qualifier Weekend
April Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the April 2026 season at the start of the May 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on April 30).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + TBA card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + 2 TBA card styles
- Diamond Reward: 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + 2 TBA card styles
- Mythic Reward: 5 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + 2 TBA card styles
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