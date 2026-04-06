In this edition:

Secrets of Strixhaven Preorders Available Now

Ahead of Secrets of Strixhaven's MTG Arena release on April 21, two new preorder bundles are available now in the MTG Arena Store! The Pack Bundle is loaded with Secrets of Strixhaven packs to kickstart your collection, while the Play Bundle contains tokens and Play-In Points to let you leap into competitive play events. Each bundle also includes a sleeve, card, and depth art card style featuring one of Strixhaven's esteemed instructors.

Keep reading for the full details of each bundle!

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer sleeve Available at release (April 21): 45 Secrets of Strixhaven packs

packs 5 Secrets of Strixhaven mythic packs

mythic packs 5 Golden packs

Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer card

Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer depth art card style

Play Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Available at purchase: Professor Dellian Fel sleeve

Abigale companion Available at release (April 21): 4 Player Draft tokens

2 Sealed tokens

20 Play-In Points

Professor Dellian Fel card

Professor Dellian Fel depth art card style

Secrets of Strixhaven Early-Access Event

Understanding that sometimes the best way to teach a concept is by demonstrating it, we'll be holding a Secrets of Strixhaven early-access event on April 15. Tune in on YouTube and Twitch to see Magic streamers, competitive players, and other eminent MTG Arena scholars put Strixhaven's principles into practice!

Arena Direct: Bloomburrow Sealed

(April 10–12)

The next Arena Direct event is happening this weekend! From April 10–12, players can enter to battle in Best-of-One matches of Bloomburrow Sealed, potentially winning gems, MTG Arena packs, and even Japanese Bloomburrow Play Booster boxes while supplies last!

The Arena Direct page has the full details of the event, and the complete terms and conditions are available here.

Upcoming Arena Championship Qualifier Events

April's Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In took place this past weekend, but the Best-of-Three Play-In and Qualifier Weekend are still happening this week! The Best-of-Three Play-In will be held on April 10, followed right away by the Qualifier Weekend from April 11–12. The format for April's Qualifier events is Historic.

Players who emerge from Qualifier Weekends as Top Finishers will earn invitations to play at MTG Arena's highest competitive level, the Arena Championship.

For complete details regarding Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events, please see this page.

Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge

Katara, Waterbending Master (TLE) Sephiroth, Fabled SOLDIER // One-Winged Angel(FIN) Etali, Primal Conqueror // Primal Sickness (MOM) Hei Bai, Forest Guardian (TLE) Rofellos, Llanowar Emissary (VMA) Raph & Mikey, Troublemakers (TMT) Ugin, Eye of the Storms (TDM)

Late last year, the MTG Arena team began rolling out experimental Modified Metagame Challenges in an effort to explore variations on the Brawl format. These special events offer players new flavors of Brawl to play, and they allow the MTG Arena team to see how careful alterations to the format perform with players and influence play.

The next event is live now and will run through April 20. This Modified Ranked Brawl event is competitive and, as the name promises, ranked. As with other Brawl Modified Metagame Challenges, this event has its own list of banned cards:

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah

Rusko, Clockmaker

Old Stickfingers

Wrenn and Six

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

A -Nadu, Winged Wisdom

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student

Tajic, Legion's Valor

Follow the Story of Secrets of Strixhaven

The narrative behind Secrets of Strixhaven has been unfolding at a collegiate clip as the set gets closer to launch. The six episodes comprising the main story, penned by K. Arsenault Rivera, have been released, but further study is well underway! We're also sharing five side stories throughout Secrets of Strixhaven's preview season, each focusing on one of Strixhaven's students.

Each episode can be read on DailyMTG or listened to on The Magic Story Podcast.

Arena Powered Cube Surges On

0002_MTGTMT_Main: Agent Bishop, Man in Black 0048_MTGECL_Main: Flitterwing Nuisance 0061_MTGLCI_Main: Kitesail Larcenist 0083_MTGTMT_Main: Super Shredder 0212_MTGECL_Main: Deceit 0520_MTGMH3_EclMain: Tranquil Landscape

The latest iteration of Arena Powered Cube began last week and continues through April 20. Arena Powered Cube is a supercharged approach to MTG Arena, allowing players to draft some of the most vaunted cards from across Magic's history to fuel epic plays and unforgettable matches.

Zach Barash wrote another stellar article detailing how Arena Powered Cube works, presenting some insights into how it's designed, and explaining what's different in this version.

Reading Is Fundamental

Library of Alexandria Sylvan Library

It was announced in previews that with the release of Secrets of Strixhaven, Sylvan Library , one of Magic's most famous card-draw engines is coming to MTG Arena for the first time as one of the set's Special Guests cards. Sylvan Library's ability presents a number of challenges when being translated to MTG Arena, so making it happen was a complex and fascinating process. Alex Werner wrote an in-depth article explaining how the team was able to bring Sylvan Library to the digital realm while maintaining the quick, fun feel of MTG Arena.

We also announced that Library of Alexandria will come to MTG Arena as one of the set's Special Guests cards. Library of Alexandria will be replacing Library of Leng in our collation and will only be legal in Timeless.

Check out Alex's article on Sylvan Library and have fun getting lost in the stack!

Event Schedule

The full event schedule can now be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

April Qualifier Format: Historic

April 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

April 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

May Qualifier Format: Secrets of Strixhaven Limited

May 9: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

May 15: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

May 16–17: Qualifier Weekend

April Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the April 2026 season at the start of the May 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on April 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.