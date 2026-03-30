In this edition:

Secrets of Strixhaven Preorders Begin Tomorrow!

Secrets of Strixhaven comes to MTG Arena on April 21, but starting tomorrow, you can exercise your school spirit with two new preorder bundles from the MTG Arena Store!

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer sleeve Available at release (April 21): 45 Secrets of Strixhaven packs

packs 5 Secrets of Strixhaven mythic packs

mythic packs 5 Golden packs

Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer card

Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer depth art card style

Play Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Available at purchase: Professor Dellian Fel sleeve

Abigale companion Available at release (April 21): 4 Player Draft tokens

2 Sealed tokens

20 Play-In Points

Professor Dellian Fel card

Professor Dellian Fel depth art card style

… More?

Listen, if you tell anyone I said this, I'll deny it, but you'd be a FOOL not to check the MTG Arena Store on April 1.

A FOOL.

Library of Alexandria

Library of Alexandria Sylvan Library

With our return to the hallowed halls of Strixhaven University, the Special Guests cards have a decidedly academic bend. You've already seen Sylvan Library , but there's another well-known Library from the history of Magic: Library of Alexandria .

We're so excited to announce that as part of Secrets of Strixhaven, MTG Arena will have its own Special Guests version of Library of Alexandria ! Finally, those of you who have wondered "is drawing an eighth card really that good?" will get to find out that yes, wow, it's really good. Given that this card is banned or restricted in every format, we'll be limiting legality to Timeless.

Note that this replaces Library of Leng in our collation.

Arena Powered Cube Returns!

0002_MTGTMT_Main: Agent Bishop, Man in Black 0048_MTGECL_Main: Flitterwing Nuisance 0061_MTGLCI_Main: Kitesail Larcenist 0083_MTGTMT_Main: Super Shredder 0212_MTGECL_Main: Deceit 0520_MTGMH3_EclMain: Tranquil Landscape

A new iteration of Arena Powered Cube begins tomorrow, March 31, and runs until April 21. Once again, Zach Barash has graced us with an article discussing what Arena Powered Cube is, the changes present in this edition, and the thoughts and decisions behind them. Whether you're an avid cube player or are considering trying it out for the first time, it's strongly recommended reading.

Learn more about the future of Arena Powered Cube here!

Upcoming Qualifier Events

April's Arena Championship Qualifier events are kicking off very soon! April's Qualifier format will be Historic, and the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In is being held this Saturday, April 4. The Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In will take place on April 10, followed by the Qualifier Weekend April 11–12.

Top Finishers from the Qualifier Weekend will earn invitations to the next Arena Championship!

Detailed information on Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events is available here.

Arena Direct: Bloomburrow Sealed

(April 10–12)

The next Arena Direct event is a couple weeks away and will take players back to the wild and wonderful expanse of Bloomburrow! The event will be comprised of Best-of-One matches of Bloomburrow Sealed. In addition to gems and MTG Arena packs, winners can earn Japanese Bloomburrow Play Booster boxes while supplies last!

If you're looking for a great way to play with the set before the event, there will be a Bloomburrow Flashback Premier Draft happening from tomorrow, March 31, through April 6!

The Arena Direct page has been updated with the full event details, and you can find the complete terms and conditions here.

Secrets of Strixhaven Story Continues!

The main story of Secrets of Strixhaven has come to a close! Today, we released the thrilling conclusion to this six-episode story, written by K. Arsenault Rivera. If you've been a bit too caught up with extracurriculars, it's not too late to start hitting the books! You can read the episodes on DailyMTG or listen to The Magic Story Podcast to get caught up on all the lore behind this visit to the Multiverse's most legendary school.

If you're looking for more academic enrichment, don't worry! We're planning to release five side stories over the course of Secrets of Strixhaven's preview season. Stay tuned for more stories from the greatest school in the Multiverse.

Event Schedule

The full event schedule can now be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

April Qualifier Format: Historic

April 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

April 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

April 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

April Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the April 2026 season at the start of the May 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on April 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.