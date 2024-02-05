We have eleven new packets you can uncover in Jump In! when Murders at Karlov Manor arrives in MTG Arena on February 6—including one that's just a little more elusive than the others! The contents of each packet can be found below, and be sure to check out the Murders at Karlov Manor Card Image Gallery and the set's mechanics to start crafting your strategies.

JUMP IN! EVENT DETAILS

Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

JUMP IN! LANDS

When you play Jump In!, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

HOW PACKET SELECTION WORKS

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented with three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Check out packets from past Jump In! updates:

JUMP IN! PACKET LISTS

Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added to Jump In! Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their likelihood of appearing in that slot as an alternate card in the packet.

(Editor's Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but instead represent the cards you can find in each packet.)

1 Novice Inspector 1 Perimeter Enforcer 1 Exit Specialist 1 Projektor Inspector 1 Private Eye 1 Granite Witness 1 Griffnaut Tracker 1 Ezrim, Agency Chief 1 Thinking Cap 1 Auspicious Arrival 1 No More Lies 1 Burden of Proof

Detectives Packet Variability

1 Forum Familiar 1 Snarling Gorehound 1 Neighborhood Guardian 1 Unscrupulous Agent 1 Sanguine Savior 1 Teysa, Opulent Oligarch 1 Wispdrinker Vampire 1 Haazda Vigilante 1 Toxin Analysis 1 Long Goodbye 1 Soul Search 1 Makeshift Binding

Scrappy Packet Variability

1 Frantic Scapegoat 1 Dog Walker 1 Seasoned Consultant 1 Innocent Bystander 1 Inside Source 1 Karlov Watchdog 1 Meddling Youths 1 Defenestrated Phantom 1 Warleader's Call 1 Felonious Rage 1 Wrench 1 Lightning Helix

Battalion Packet Variability

1 Sumala Sentry 1 Tunnel Tipster 1 Nervous Gardener 1 Greenbelt Radical 1 Museum Nightwatch 1 Hide in Plain Sight 1 Crowd-Control Warden 1 A Killer Among Us 1 Not on My Watch 1 Airtight Alibi 1 Make Your Move 1 Buried in the Garden

Undercover Packet Variability

1 Mistway Spy 1 Jaded Analyst 1 Lazav, Wearer of Faces 1 Faerie Snoop 1 Furtive Courier 1 Curious Cadaver 1 Hotshot Investigators 1 Curious Inquiry 1 Reasonable Doubt 1 Deduce 1 Murder 1 Coerced to Kill

Elusive Packet Variability

1 Red Herring 1 Gleaming Geardrake 1 Reckless Detective 1 Bubble Smuggler 1 Forensic Gadgeteer 1 Gadget Technician 1 Benthic Criminologists 1 Case of the Filched Falcon 1 Galvanize 1 Dramatic Accusation 1 Detective's Satchel 1 Suspicious Detonation

Gadgets Packet Variability

1 Evidence Examiner 1 Vitu-Ghazi Inspector 1 Forensic Researcher 1 Steamcore Scholar 1 Crimestopper Sprite 1 Surveillance Monitor 1 Topiary Panther 1 Undercover Crocodelf 1 Candlestick 1 Repulsive Mutation 1 Unauthorized Exit 1 Bite Down on Crime

Evidence Packet Variability

1 Case of the Stashed Skeleton 1 Rune-Brand Juggler 1 Repeat Offender 1 Clandestine Meddler 1 Alley Assailant 1 Person of Interest 1 Shady Informant 1 Agency Coroner 1 Lead Pipe 1 Shock 1 Presumed Dead 1 Deadly Complication

Suspects Packet Variability

1 Rubblebelt Maverick 1 Festerleech 1 Kraul Whipcracker 1 Leering Onlooker 1 Rakish Scoundrel 1 Rot Farm Mortipede 1 Topiary Panther 1 Izoni, Center of the Web 1 Extract a Confession 1 Insidious Roots 1 Bite Down on Crime 1 Chalk Outline

Forensics Packet Variability

1 Goblin Maskmaker 1 Pyrotechnic Performer 1 Nervous Gardener 1 Tunnel Tipster 1 Tin Street Gossip 1 Vengeful Creeper 1 Culvert Ambusher 1 Riftburst Hellion 1 Hard-Hitting Question 1 Pick Your Poison 1 Break Out 1 Torch the Witness

Disguised Packet Variability