MTG Arena Announcements, January 16, 2023
Tomorrow! Pre-orders for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Begin
Phyrexia: All Will Be One pre-order bundles go on sale tomorrow, January 17, and you have more choices! You'll find three different bundles, each with different prices, that let you pick what is best for the way you play MTG Arena.
Jace Pack Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
Available at purchase:
- Jace sleeve
Available at release (February 7, 2023):
- 50x Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Jace card
- Jace depth art card style
Koth Play Bundle
$24.99/€24.99
Available at purchase:
- Koth, Fire of Resistance sleeve
Available at release (February 7, 2023):
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Koth, Fire of Resistance card
- Koth, Fire of Resistance depth art card style
Elesh Norn Pass Bundle
$14.99/€14.99
Available at purchase:
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines sleeve
- Flensing Raptor pet
Available at release (February 7, 2023):
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines depth art card style
This Weekend: Arena Open: Kaldheim
The frosty January Arena Open skates into MTG Arena this Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22! Featuring mixed Limited Kaldheim matches, this Arena Open gives you the opportunity to earn prizes up to $2,000, plus an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend! And everyone who enters will receive a Memory Lapse sleeve!
Find out more in the Arena Open: Kaldheim article.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- January 17–19: Kaldheim Phantom Draft
- January 24–26: Momir
- January 31–February 2: Artisan
- February 7–9: Historic Singleton All Access
Quick Draft
- January 7–20: Dominaria United
- January 20–February 7: The Brothers' War
- February 7–17: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Other Events
- January 21: Arena Decathlon Finals
- January 16–31: Flashback Kaldheim Premier Draft
- January 31–February 7: Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft
- February 10–13: Standard Metagame Challenge
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Qualifier Play-Ins
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
February
- Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
Qualifier Weekends
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.
February
- Qualifier Weekend
February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Arena Open January 21–22
- Day 1, January 21: Kaldheim Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
All participants will receive the Memory Lapse sleeve.
- Day 2, January 22: Kaldheim Player Draft
There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.
- Day 1, January 21: Kaldheim Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
Arena Championship 2
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 2
March 18–19, 2023
- Format:
Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic
Top 8: Historic
- Format:
January 2023 Ranked Season
The January 2023 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
