Phyrexia: All Will Be One pre-order bundles go on sale tomorrow, January 17, and you have more choices! You'll find three different bundles, each with different prices, that let you pick what is best for the way you play MTG Arena.

The frosty January Arena Open skates into MTG Arena this Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22! Featuring mixed Limited Kaldheim matches, this Arena Open gives you the opportunity to earn prizes up to $2,000, plus an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend! And everyone who enters will receive a Memory Lapse sleeve!

Find out more in the Arena Open: Kaldheim article.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

January 17–19: Kaldheim Phantom Draft

January 24–26: Momir

January 31–February 2: Artisan

February 7–9: Historic Singleton All Access

Quick Draft

January 7–20: Dominaria United

January 20–February 7: The Brothers' War

February 7–17: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Other Events

January 21: Arena Decathlon Finals



January 16–31: Flashback Kaldheim Premier Draft

January 31–February 7: Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft

February 10–13: Standard Metagame Challenge

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

February

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

February

Qualifier Weekend

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open January 21–22 Day 1, January 21: Kaldheim Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Memory Lapse sleeve. Day 2, January 22: Kaldheim Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.



Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 2

March 18­–19, 2023 Format :

Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic

Top 8: Historic

March 18­–19, 2023

January 2023 Ranked Season The January 2023 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

: 4 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

