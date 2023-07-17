In this edition:

Tomorrow: Historic Anthology 7 and Explorer Anthology 3

Tuesday, April 18—that's tomorrow!—50 new-to-MTG Arena cards arrive to expand the Explorer and Historic formats. Start making plans for new deck possibilities by checking out the Historic Anthology 7 Card Image Gallery and the Explorer Anthology 3 Card Image Galleries, and then pick up yours tomorrow.

Oh, and one more thing . . .

Explorer Anthology 2 Returns for a Limited Time!

We're bringing back Explorer Anthology 2! If you missed this anthology of cards the first time around, this is your chance to catch up. Strengthen your Explorer and Historic card repertoire with cards like Eidolon of the Great Revel, Brave the Elements, and Satyr Wayfinder.

And boost your land game with Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx.

Check out all 25 cards in the Explorer Anthology 2 Card Image Gallery. You can pick up yours in the MTG Arena Store for 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold. But don't let this opportunity slip by—Explorer Anthology 2 will only be available until September 5!

Historic and Explorer Metagame Challenges

New sets releases and more cards open up the metagame, and that means the Metagame Challenge can't be far behind. In this case, two are coming soon!

July 21–24, take all those new cards from Historic Anthology 7 and Explorer Anthology 3 and prove your metagame mastery in the Historic Metagame Challenge.

July 28–30, sharpen that mastery and bring it to the digital table for the Explorer Metagame Challenge.

Both events bring with them gold and pack prizes. You can win The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs in the Historic Metagame Challenge, and Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs for the Explorer Metagame Challenge.

Wins Rewards 7 wins 5,000 gold + 30 packs 6 wins 4,000 gold + 20 packs 5 wins 3,000 gold + 10 packs 4 wins 2,500 gold + 5 packs 3 wins 2,000 gold + 3 packs 2 wins 1,500 gold + 1 pack 1 win 1,000 gold

2023 Rotation and Renewal Is Coming

It's hard to believe, but we're already closing in on the 2023 Standard rotation and Renewal in MTG Arena, and this year introduces changes to how rotation will work going forward. Check out the Renewal for MTG Arena's 2023 Standard Rotation article for complete details on what to expect as we near September, the release of Wilds of Eldraine, and rotation for Standard and Alchemy.

Special Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft Happening Now!

In case you missed it, there's a Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft going on right now until July 24. Relive the excitement of drafting one of Magic's most popular sets, add cards to your collection, and win gem and pack rewards!

Event Schedule

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

July 18–20: Standard

July 25–27: Dominaria United Bot Draft

August 1–3: Alchemy

August 8–10: Slow Start

Quick Draft

July 11–August 1: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

August 1–15: Dominaria United

Other Events

July 17–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft

July 21–24: Historic Metagame Challenge

July 25–August 3: The Brothers' War Premier Draft

July 28–30: Explorer Metagame Challenge

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

August 5, 6 a.m PT Format: Explorer

August 5, 6 a.m PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

August 11, 6 a.m. PT–August 12, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

August 11, 6 a.m. PT–August 12, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

August 12, 6 a.m. PT–August 13, 4 p.m. PT Format: Explorer

August 12, 6 a.m. PT–August 13, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Arena Cube Draft

August 26–27 August 26: Day One, Arena Cube Draft (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) August 27: Day Two, Arena Cube Draft (Best-of-Three)

August 26–27

July 2023 Ranked Season The June 2023 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style

