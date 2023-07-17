MTG Arena Announcements – July 17, 2023
In this edition:
- Tomorrow: Historic Anthology 7 and Explorer Anthology 3
- Explorer Anthology 2 Returns for a Limited Time!
- Historic and Explorer Metagame Challenge
- 2023 Rotation and Renewal Is Coming
- Special Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft Happening Now!
- Event Schedule
Tomorrow: Historic Anthology 7 and Explorer Anthology 3
Tuesday, April 18—that's tomorrow!—50 new-to-MTG Arena cards arrive to expand the Explorer and Historic formats. Start making plans for new deck possibilities by checking out the Historic Anthology 7 Card Image Gallery and the Explorer Anthology 3 Card Image Galleries, and then pick up yours tomorrow.
Oh, and one more thing
Explorer Anthology 2 Returns for a Limited Time!
We're bringing back Explorer Anthology 2! If you missed this anthology of cards the first time around, this is your chance to catch up. Strengthen your Explorer and Historic card repertoire with cards like Eidolon of the Great Revel, Brave the Elements, and Satyr Wayfinder.
And boost your land game with Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx.
Check out all 25 cards in the Explorer Anthology 2 Card Image Gallery. You can pick up yours in the MTG Arena Store for 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold. But don't let this opportunity slip by—Explorer Anthology 2 will only be available until September 5!
Historic and Explorer Metagame Challenges
New sets releases and more cards open up the metagame, and that means the Metagame Challenge can't be far behind. In this case, two are coming soon!
July 21–24, take all those new cards from Historic Anthology 7 and Explorer Anthology 3 and prove your metagame mastery in the Historic Metagame Challenge.
July 28–30, sharpen that mastery and bring it to the digital table for the Explorer Metagame Challenge.
Both events bring with them gold and pack prizes. You can win The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs in the Historic Metagame Challenge, and Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs for the Explorer Metagame Challenge.
|Wins
|Rewards
|7 wins
|5,000 gold + 30 packs
|6 wins
|4,000 gold + 20 packs
|5 wins
|3,000 gold + 10 packs
|4 wins
|2,500 gold + 5 packs
|3 wins
|2,000 gold + 3 packs
|2 wins
|1,500 gold + 1 pack
|1 win
|1,000 gold
2023 Rotation and Renewal Is Coming
It's hard to believe, but we're already closing in on the 2023 Standard rotation and Renewal in MTG Arena, and this year introduces changes to how rotation will work going forward. Check out the Renewal for MTG Arena's 2023 Standard Rotation article for complete details on what to expect as we near September, the release of Wilds of Eldraine, and rotation for Standard and Alchemy.
Special Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft Happening Now!
In case you missed it, there's a Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft going on right now until July 24. Relive the excitement of drafting one of Magic's most popular sets, add cards to your collection, and win gem and pack rewards!
Event Schedule
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- July 18–20: Standard
- July 25–27: Dominaria United Bot Draft
- August 1–3: Alchemy
- August 8–10: Slow Start
Quick Draft
- July 11–August 1: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
- August 1–15: Dominaria United
Other Events
- July 17–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft
- July 21–24: Historic Metagame Challenge
- July 25–August 3: The Brothers' War Premier Draft
- July 28–30: Explorer Metagame Challenge
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
Qualifier Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.
Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
August
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
August 5, 6 a.m PT
- Format: Explorer
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
August 11, 6 a.m. PT–August 12, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
- Qualifier Weekend
August 12, 6 a.m. PT–August 13, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: Arena Cube Draft
August 26–27
- August 26: Day One, Arena Cube Draft (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- August 27: Day Two, Arena Cube Draft (Best-of-Three)
July 2023 Ranked Season
The June 2023 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs + 1,000 gold + Shadow Summoning card style + Press the Enemy card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on:
- Twitter @MTG_Arena
- Facebook @MTGArena
- Instagram @mtgarena
- TikTok @MTGArena
- MTG Arena YouTube channel
- Magic: The Gathering Discord channel
- Threads @mtgarena
© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.