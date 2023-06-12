In this edition:

One Week Left to Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™

Aragorn Pack Bundle $49.99/€53.99 Available at purchase: Aragorn, the Uniter sleeve Available at release (June 20): 50x LTR packs

5x Golden Packs

Aragorn, the Uniter depth art card style

Aragorn, the Uniter card card

Gandalf Pass Bundle $14.99/€16.49 Available at purchase: Gandalf the White sleeve Available at release (June 20): LTR Mastery Pass

Gandalf the White depth art card style

Gandalf the White card

The One Ring Bundle 3,000 Gems/15,000 Gold Available at purchase: The One Ring pet

Sauron, the Lidless Eye sleeve

Play Bundle $24.99/€26.99 Available at purchase: Burst Lightning sleeve Available at release (June 20): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Join the Fellowship—choose a bundle for your epic adventure there and back again!

Prep for Prerelease with Early Access, June 15–16

Prerelease events at your local game store give you your first play experience with a new set in a fun environment. You can prepare for Prerelease June 15 by tuning into the Early Access events on Twitch and YouTube, beginning at 10 a.m. PT, to watch your favorite content creators play with the new cards for the first time! You'll see the new cards in action and learn more about the set's mechanics and gameplay, so don't miss it!

Are You a Magic Content Creator?

If you're a streamer or creator interested in Early Access, we may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch for your location and let them know you're available for Early Access:

Videos of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mechanics

Here's a look at the mechanics you'll find in the new set in action. If you haven't yet, check out the article detailing mechanics in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, and then watch these videos to see how they play out on the battlefield!

Amass Orcs Mechanic

Hobbit Food Mechanic

The Ring Tempts You Mechanic

Get ready, because The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth launches on MTG Arena Tuesday, June 20!

Card Image Galleries Complete!

You can now see all The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth cards in the Card Image Gallery! You can also check out the Variant Card Image Gallery to see special treatments in the set, and the cards in the Commander decks!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

June 13–15: Momir

June 20–22: Starter Deck Test Drive

June 27–29: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed

July 4–6: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Constructed

QUICK DRAFT

May 26–June 6: March of the Machine

June 9–16: The Brothers' War

June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

OTHER EVENTS

June 3–11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Premier Draft

June 12–20: Chromatic Cube

June 20–July 18: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed

July 7–14: The Two (Command) Towers

July 17–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

July 8, 6 a.m. PT–July 9, 3 a.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

July 8, 6 a.m. PT–July 9, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited

July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Limited

July 1–2 July 1: Day One, LTR Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) July 2: Day Two, LTR Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.

July 1–2

June 2023 Ranked Season The June 2023 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack

Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation

Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style

© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.