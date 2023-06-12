MTG Arena Announcements – June 12, 2023
In this edition:
- One Week Left to Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™
- Prep for Prerelease with Early Access, June 15–16
- Videos of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mechanics
- Card Image Galleries Complete!
- Event Schedule
One Week Left to Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™
Aragorn Pack Bundle
$49.99/€53.99
- Aragorn, the Uniter sleeve
- 50x LTR packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Aragorn, the Uniter depth art card style
- Aragorn, the Uniter card card
Gandalf Pass Bundle
$14.99/€16.49
- Gandalf the White sleeve
- LTR Mastery Pass
- Gandalf the White depth art card style
- Gandalf the White card
The One Ring Bundle
3,000 Gems/15,000 Gold
- The One Ring pet
- Sauron, the Lidless Eye sleeve
Play Bundle
$24.99/€26.99
- Burst Lightning sleeve
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
Join the Fellowship—choose a bundle for your epic adventure there and back again!
Prep for Prerelease with Early Access, June 15–16
Prerelease events at your local game store give you your first play experience with a new set in a fun environment. You can prepare for Prerelease June 15 by tuning into the Early Access events on Twitch and YouTube, beginning at 10 a.m. PT, to watch your favorite content creators play with the new cards for the first time! You'll see the new cards in action and learn more about the set's mechanics and gameplay, so don't miss it!
Are You a Magic Content Creator?
If you're a streamer or creator interested in Early Access, we may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch for your location and let them know you're available for Early Access:
- North America: If you've participated in Early Access events in the past, you'll automatically receive an invitation to this Early Access event. If you haven't participated in Early Access but would like to, email MTGAEarlyAccess@Wizards.com with links to your content to apply. (Please note, not all applicants will receive a response. Thank you for your patience and understanding.)
- Europe:@Wizards_MagicEU, @Wizards_MagicFR, @Wizards_MagicES, @Wizards_MagicIT, @Wizards_MagicGR
- Japan: @MTGArenaJP, @mtgJP
- APAC: MTG Facebook APAC, MTG Facebook Korea, KR Game Lounge
- LATAM: email MTGAEarlyAccess@Wizards.com with links to your content to apply.
Videos of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mechanics
Here's a look at the mechanics you'll find in the new set in action. If you haven't yet, check out the article detailing mechanics in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, and then watch these videos to see how they play out on the battlefield!
Amass Orcs Mechanic
Hobbit Food Mechanic
The Ring Tempts You Mechanic
Get ready, because The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth launches on MTG Arena Tuesday, June 20!
Card Image Galleries Complete!
You can now see all The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth cards in the Card Image Gallery! You can also check out the Variant Card Image Gallery to see special treatments in the set, and the cards in the Commander decks!
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- June 13–15: Momir
- June 20–22: Starter Deck Test Drive
- June 27–29: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed
- July 4–6: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Constructed
QUICK DRAFT
- May 26–June 6: March of the Machine
- June 9–16: The Brothers' War
- June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
OTHER EVENTS
- June 3–11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Premier Draft
- June 12–20: Chromatic Cube
- June 20–July 18: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Sealed
- July 7–14: The Two (Command) Towers
- July 17–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
July
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
July 8, 6 a.m. PT–July 9, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
July 14, 6 a.m. PT–July 15, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
July 15, 6 a.m. PT–July 16, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Limited
July 1–2
- July 1: Day One, LTR Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 2: Day Two, LTR Player Draft (Best-of-Three)
There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.
June 2023 Ranked Season
The June 2023 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack
- Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation
- Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Council's Deliberation + Orcish Bowmasters card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on:
- Twitter @MTG_Arena
- Facebook @MTGArena
- Instagram @mtgarena
- TikTok @MTGArena
- MTG Arena YouTube channel
- Magic: The Gathering Discord channel
© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.