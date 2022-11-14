MTG Arena Announcements, November 14, 2022
(Editor's Note: we've added a new section below on a card rebalance for Niambi, Beloved Protector scheduled for tomorrow, November 15)
Welcome to Monday Announcements
It's Monday, and this is the first edition of our MTG Arena announcements on the new schedule. Every Monday, we'll be here to keep you updated with the latest news for MTG Arena.
Why the move to Mondays? It's to better sync up with the new release schedule, which moves to Tuesday. And the first of these releases happens tomorrow with the launch of The Brothers' War!
The Brothers' War Is Out Tomorrow!
The buildup has been intense for the latest set, with new card reveals and the unfolding crisis on Dominaria in the latest Magic stories, not to mention the excitement of the recent Magic 30 event.
Now, the wait is coming to an end—but is it the end of Dominaria, too? The Brothers' War comes to MTG Arena tomorrow, November 15, so get ready for a war of titanic proportions!
MTG Arena Store Bundles
Finish those dream decks you've been building with the help of the new Wildcard Bundles coming to the MTG Arena Store. As we talked about in the latest State of the Game article, you'll find two bundles available, and each can be purchased up to ten times.
Wildcard Bundles
- 4x Rare Wildcard Bundle for $9.99
- 4x Mythic Rare Wildcard Bundle for $19.99
There will be lots of new cosmetic bundles in the Store tomorrow, too! Well have four bundles of retro card styles, sticker bundles, sleeve bundles, and more! Here's one you'll find:
Full-Art Mech Basic Lands
- 2x Full-art mech Plains
- 2x Full-art mech Island
- 2x Full-art mech Swamp
- 2x Full-art mech Mountain
- 2x Full-art mech Forest
Visit the MTG Arena Store tomorrow for more bundles!
Share Your Moments from The Brothers' War
There are always exciting and interesting moments in Magic after a new set comes out, and we want to hear about yours! Visit our social channels and share with the community what's happening in your games with the hashtag #MTGBRO!
Card Rebalance for November 15: Niambi, Beloved Protector
With the release of The Bothers' War, we are removing a combo between Niambi, Beloved Protector and clone effects like
Previous card text:
When Niambi, Beloved Protector enters the battlefield, choose target nonlegendary creature card in your graveyard that was put there from the battlefield this turn. Return it to the battlefield. It perpetually gains “Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.”
New card text:
When Niambi, Beloved Protector enters the battlefield, if you cast it, choose target nonlegendary creature card in your graveyard that was put there from the battlefield this turn. Return it to the battlefield. It perpetually gains “Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.”
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC).
- November 15—18: The Brothers' War Phantom Sealed
- November 22—24: Standard
- November 29—December 1: Jump In!
- December 6—8: Explorer All Access
Quick Draft
- November 11—25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- November 25—December 9: The Brothers' War
- December 9—23: Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Quick Draft
Other Events
- November 6—15: Chromatic Cube
- Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
- November 15—December 10: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-Three)
- November 18—21: Standard Metagame Challenge
- November 24—28: Gladiator All Access
- December 2—9: The Brothers' Brawl
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Qualifier Play-Ins
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
December
- Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
December 3, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)—December 4, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)
- Format: The Brothers' War Sealed
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
December 9, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)—December 10, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)
- Format: The Brothers' War Sealed
Qualifier Weekends
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.
December
- Qualifier Weekend
December 10, 6 a.m. PT—December 12, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-Three)
Arena Open
Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC after November 6) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC, 11:00 UTC after November 6).
Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC after November 6) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC, 16:00 UTC after November 6).
- Arena Open November 26—27
- Day 1, November 26: The Brothers' War Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
All participants will receive The Brothers' War card sleeve.
- Day 2, November 27: The Brothers' War Player Draft
There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.
November 2022 Ranked Season
The November 2022 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style
