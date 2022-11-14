(Editor's Note: we've added a new section below on a card rebalance for Niambi, Beloved Protector scheduled for tomorrow, November 15)

Welcome to Monday Announcements

It's Monday, and this is the first edition of our MTG Arena announcements on the new schedule. Every Monday, we'll be here to keep you updated with the latest news for MTG Arena.

Why the move to Mondays? It's to better sync up with the new release schedule, which moves to Tuesday. And the first of these releases happens tomorrow with the launch of The Brothers' War!

The Brothers' War Is Out Tomorrow!

The buildup has been intense for the latest set, with new card reveals and the unfolding crisis on Dominaria in the latest Magic stories, not to mention the excitement of the recent Magic 30 event.

Now, the wait is coming to an end—but is it the end of Dominaria, too? The Brothers' War comes to MTG Arena tomorrow, November 15, so get ready for a war of titanic proportions!

MTG Arena Store Bundles

Finish those dream decks you've been building with the help of the new Wildcard Bundles coming to the MTG Arena Store. As we talked about in the latest State of the Game article, you'll find two bundles available, and each can be purchased up to ten times.

Wildcard Bundles 4x Rare Wildcard Bundle for $9.99

4x Mythic Rare Wildcard Bundle for $19.99

There will be lots of new cosmetic bundles in the Store tomorrow, too! Well have four bundles of retro card styles, sticker bundles, sleeve bundles, and more! Here's one you'll find:

Full-Art Mech Basic Lands

2x Full-art mech Plains

2x Full-art mech Island

2x Full-art mech Swamp

2x Full-art mech Mountain

2x Full-art mech Forest

Visit the MTG Arena Store tomorrow for more bundles!

Share Your Moments from The Brothers' War

Card Rebalance for November 15: Niambi, Beloved Protector

With the release of The Bothers' War, we are removing a combo between Niambi, Beloved Protector and clone effects like Mirror Image . While this combo was not problematic in competitive settings, it goes against our philosophy of fast, fun, and dynamic games by taking too long to execute.

Previous card text:

When Niambi, Beloved Protector enters the battlefield, choose target nonlegendary creature card in your graveyard that was put there from the battlefield this turn. Return it to the battlefield. It perpetually gains “Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.”

New card text:

When Niambi, Beloved Protector enters the battlefield, if you cast it, choose target nonlegendary creature card in your graveyard that was put there from the battlefield this turn. Return it to the battlefield. It perpetually gains “Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.”

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC).

November 15—18: The Brothers' War Phantom Sealed

November 22—24: Standard

November 29—December 1: Jump In!

December 6—8: Explorer All Access

Quick Draft

November 11—25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

November 25—December 9: The Brothers' War

December 9—23: Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Quick Draft

Other Events

November 6—15: Chromatic Cube Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

November 15—December 10: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-Three)

November 18—21: Standard Metagame Challenge

November 24—28: Gladiator All Access

December 2—9: The Brothers' Brawl

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

December

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

December 3, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)—December 4, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) Format: The Brothers' War Sealed

December 3, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)—December 4, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 9, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)—December 10, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC) Format: The Brothers' War Sealed

December 9, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)—December 10, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

December

Qualifier Weekend

December 10, 6 a.m. PT—December 12, 4 p.m. PT Format: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-Three)

December 10, 6 a.m. PT—December 12, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC after November 6) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC, 11:00 UTC after November 6).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC after November 6) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC, 16:00 UTC after November 6).

Arena Open November 26—27

Day 1, November 26: The Brothers' War Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive The Brothers' War card sleeve.

All participants will receive The Brothers' War card sleeve. Day 2, November 27: The Brothers' War Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.

November 2022 Ranked Season

The November 2022 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

