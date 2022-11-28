Get Schematic Card Styles in The Brothers' Brawl Event!

Are you Team Urza or Team Mishra? On Friday, December 2, you'll have a chance to prove which is the mightier brother in The Brothers' Brawl! There are two events in one: join either Mishra's Forces or Urza's Army and go head-to-head with opposing players using preconstructed decks.

But don't limit yourself to just one side—try them both! Each event has its own set of schematic card styles that participants can claim, like these:

Examples of Mishra's Forces Card Style Rewards

Examples of Urza's Army Card Style Rewards

You'll find complete details in The Brothers' Brawl event article.

Tune in for WeeklyMTG Tomorrow

Don't miss WeeklyMTG happening tomorrow, November 29, at 10 a.m. PT because we've got a packed show for you, including sneak peeks at the forthcoming Alchemy: The Brothers' War and Explorer Anthology 2 sets, both scheduled for release on Tuesday, December 13!

We'll also be discussing our plans to open more channels of communications with players, such as Discord AMAs, YouTube videos, and the WeeklyMTG at its new time on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. PT!

Tune in tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29, at 10 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) for WeeklyMTG on twitch.tv/magic!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

November 29–December 1: Jump In!

December 6–8: Explorer All Access

December 13–15: Into the Future

December 20–22: Explorer

Quick Draft

November 25–December 9: The Brothers' War

December 9–23: Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Quick Draft

December 23–January 7: The Brothers' War

Other Events

November 15–December 10: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-Three)

November 24–28: Gladiator All Access

December 2–9: The Brothers' Brawl

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

December

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

December 3, 6 a.m. PT–December 4, 6 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: The Brothers' War Sealed

December 3, 6 a.m. PT–December 4, 6 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: The Brothers' War Sealed

December 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

December

Qualifier Weekend

December 10, 6 a.m. PT–December 12, 4 p.m. PT Format: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-Three)

December 10, 6 a.m. PT–December 12, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open December 17–18

Day 1, December 17: Arena Cube Player Draft Best-of-One and Best-of-Three



Day 2, December 18: Arena Cube Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.

November 2022 Ranked Season (Editor's Note: An incorrect image for the Blast Zone card style ranked season reward has been replaced with the correct card style image.) The November 2022 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

December 2022 Ranked Season The December 2022 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1000 gold + Monastery Swiftspear card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1000 gold + Monastery Swiftspear card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style

: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style

