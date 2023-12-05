Solve the Mystery
- 1. Investigate the suspects.
- 2. Find the weapon.
- 3. Navigate a web of intrigue and suspense!
In a city that needs investigating, you’re the one on the job. Find out who committed the murders at Karlov Manor…before you become their next victim.
Release Date: February 9, 2024
Investigate some of Magic’s most iconic characters...
Feel like a sleuth at the table with returning mechanics like Investigate! Claim the win with new mechanics Disguise and Collect Evidence!
Starting with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor, Set and Draft Boosters are being combined into a new type of product called the Play Booster. Taking the play of Draft Boosters and the fun opening experience of Set Boosters, Play Boosters are both a rewarding opening experience and playable in Limited formats.
Get the best of Draft and Set Boosters, combined into one! Play Boosters are great for Limited play and fun to open, with a possibility of multiple Rares and at least 1 shining foil in every pack.
The clues all point in the same direction: Collector Boosters are where you’ll catch the city’s most notorious cards. Every pack is full of Rares, shining foils, and exclusive special treatments.
Battle your rival detectives in epic multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play deck introduces 12 never-before-seen Commander cards, including 2 Foil Legendary Creatures you can play as your commander.
Now with 9 Play Boosters, Bundles are a great way to experience the set, with a box full of boosters and Lands to build murder mystery-inspired decks, plus Bundle-exclusive accessories.
Collect evidence, don disguises, and identify suspects to solve Ravnica’s deadly murder mystery. Attend a Prerelease event starting February 2 to be the first sleuth at the scene of the crime!
It’s not just who did it, where, and with what—it’s a battle of wits! The whodunit game Clue, also known as Cluedo in some parts of the world, joins Magic in an exciting murder mystery set on the plane of Ravnica
© 2024 Hasbro. All rights reserved. Clue or Cluedo versions available depending on region, all contents remain the same.
No board required! Use Magic cards featuring Clue-inspired characters to solve the mystery!
As a reward for solving the case, unveil one of the ten possible shock land Box Toppers to add a touch of Clue-like mystery to your Magic collection.
