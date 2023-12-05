Magic Meets Clue™

It’s not just who did it, where, and with what—it’s a battle of wits! The whodunit game Clue, also known as Cluedo in some parts of the world, joins Magic in an exciting murder mystery set on the plane of Ravnica

