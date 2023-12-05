Skip to main content
Murders at Karlov Manor

Unravel the Mystery


In a city that needs investigating, you’re the one on the job. Find out who committed the murders at Karlov Manor…before you become their next victim.

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Line Up Your Suspects

Investigate some of Magic's most iconic characters...

 

Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

Who's on the case?


Agent's Alquist Proft, Kaya, and Kellan are on the job! Together, they're an eccentric team navigating both the paranormal and perplexing mysteries of the Karlov mansion with an irresistible blend of curiosity, logic, and charm. Return with them to the fan-favorite plane for Magic’s unique take on the classic murder mystery genre and help uncover the nefarious plot!
MURDERS AT KARLOV MANOR MECHANICS

Feel like a sleuth at the table with returning mechanics like Investigate! Claim the win with new mechanics Disguise and Collect Evidence!

Invisible Ink Dossier Cards

You're on the case! Cryptic riddles of light will guide you as you uncover Invisible Ink Dossier Cards in traditional foil treatments!

 

Invisible Ink Dossier cards are localized in English only and are available in Magic: The Gathering® – Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Boosters of any language. See product packaging for details.

 

Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

Showcase Magnified Cards

Have a mind for intrigue and a penchant for decoding? Discover the truth behind the cards with story moments from the Murders at Karlov Manor!

 

Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

SERIALIZED SHOWCASE RAVNICA CITY CARDS

Imbued with the power of the guild leaders, these Ravnica City cards will help you solve the case. Serialized versions are available in Collector Boosters, with each version limited to only 250 copies.

 

Serialized Showcase Ravnica City cards are localized in English only and are available in Magic: The Gathering® – Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Showcase Ravnica City cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions. See product packaging for details.

 

Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

Special Guest Cards

Tear into the battlefield with Special Guest cards like Crashing Footfalls, now available within MKM Play Boosters. Play Boosters combine the play experience of Draft Boosters with the fun of opening Set Boosters!

 

Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

Introducing Play Boosters

 

Starting with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor, Set and Draft Boosters are being combined into a new type of product called the Play Booster. Taking the play of Draft Boosters and the fun opening experience of Set Boosters, Play Boosters are both a rewarding opening experience and playable in Limited formats.
Murders at Karlov Manor PRODUCT LINEUP

Play Boosters / Booster Display

Get the best of Draft and Set Boosters, combined into one! Play Boosters are great for Limited play and fun to open, with a possibility of multiple Rares and at least 1 shining foil in every pack.

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

The clues all point in the same direction: Collector Boosters are where you’ll catch the city’s most notorious cards. Every pack is full of Rares, shining foils, and exclusive special treatments.

Commander Decks

Battle your rival detectives in epic multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play deck introduces 12 never-before-seen Commander cards, including 2 Foil Legendary Creatures you can play as your commander.

Bundle

Now with 9 Play Boosters, Bundles are a great way to experience the set, with a box full of boosters and Lands to build murder mystery-inspired decks, plus Bundle-exclusive accessories.

Prerelease Packs

Collect evidence, don disguises, and identify suspects to solve Ravnica’s deadly murder mystery. Attend a Prerelease event starting February 2 to be the first sleuth at the scene of the crime!

Magic Meets Clue

 

It's not just who did it, where, and with what—it's a battle of wits! The whodunit game Clue, also known as Cluedo in some parts of the world, joins Magic in an exciting murder mystery set on the plane of Ravnica

 

© 2024 Hasbro. All rights reserved. Clue or Cluedo versions available depending on region, all contents remain the same.

Solve the Mystery

  • 1. Investigate the suspects.
  • 2. Find the weapon.
  • 3. Navigate a web of intrigue and suspense!

Track the Clues

No board required! Use Magic cards featuring Clue-inspired characters to solve the mystery!

Crack the Case

As a reward for solving the case, unveil one of the ten possible shock land Box Toppers to add a touch of Clue-like mystery to your Magic collection.

Jan 2 - 15
Murders at Karlov Manor Story
Jan 16 - 25
Card Previews
Feb 2 - 8
Prerelease Events
Feb 6
MTG Arena Release
Feb 9
Murders at Karlov Manor Release Date
Feb 9 - 11
Open House
Feb 23
Ravnica Clue Edition Release Date

GET THE LATEST UPDATES FOR
Murders at Karlov Manor

Track the clues and get an MTG Arena sleeve when you sign up for emails! Start your investigation now and get updates about future collaborations, events, and releases sent straight to your inbox.

Preorder Murders at Karlov Manor on MTG Arena!

THE INVESTIGATION HAS JUST BEGUN. Choose your bundle and unravel the mystery!

Massacre Girl Pack Bundle

Available at time of purchase:

  • Massacre Girl Sleeve

Available via voucher when the set is released:

  • 50x MKM Boosters
  • 5x Golden Packs
  • 1x Massacre Girl, Known Killer Card
  • Massacre Girl, Known Killer Depth Art Card Style

Kaya Pass Bundle

Available at time of purchase:

  • Spirits' Justice Sleeve

Available via voucher when the set is released:

  • Murders at Karlov Manor Set Mastery Pass
  • 1x Kaya, Spirits' Justice Card
  • Kaya, Spirits' Justice Depth Art Card Style

Alquist Proft Play Bundle

Available at time of purchase:

  • Alquist Proft Sleeve
  • Forensic Thopter Companion

Available via voucher when the set is released:

  • 2x Player Draft Token
  • 1x Sealed Token
  • 5x Play In Points
  • 1x Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth Card
  • Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth Depth Art Card
