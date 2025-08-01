Edge of Eternities may be a far-out set, but it's a great place to begin your Magic journey. The set's science-fantasy aesthetic and captivating story are poised to be a hit with new players. If you're returning to the game or recently took your first steps into the Multiverse, this is a great place to learn about everything Magic has to offer. So, get ready to shuffle up some out-of-this-world decks!

But there's another Magic set that's built for new and returning players: Magic: The Gathering Foundations. Rather than treat these as two separate experiences, you can combine the cards from each set. If you're looking for some fun ways to start playing Magic with these two sets, this is a great place to start!

Foundations and Edge of Eternities are both available for purchase now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold. For more information on what cards can be found in each set, check out the collecting articles for Foundations and Edge of Eternities.

Learn to Play with Foundations and Edge of Eternities

A key part of Foundations is its new-player product suite, with multiple paths for you to set off on your Magic journey at faster-than-light speeds.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box

If you're looking to learn the rules of the game, check out the Foundations Beginner Box. This provides a step-by-step tutorial game, along with ten themed Jumpstart decks that offer a sampling of some of Magic's most popular themes.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Starter Collection

Once you've learned how to play with a Magic deck, try building your own with the Starter Collection! This gives you everything you need to start building your own decks, providing you with staple cards you can use on every step of your journey.

0536_MTGFDN_BBoxRep: Dragonlord's Servant 0148_MTGEOE_Main: Nova Hellkite

But Magic is more than just a game in a package. The cards in the Beginner Box and Starter Collection can be combined with cards you open from other sets, like Edge of Eternities. You'll notice overlap between the strategies taught in the Foundations products and the mechanics of Edge of Eternities. By combining the knowledge and key cards from Foundations with the new and splashy cards of Edge of Eternities, you'll be traversing the far reaches of Magic's gameplay in no time.

Play Edge of Eternities at Your Local Game Store

Magic is more than just a game (although it is a very good game). It's also a passionate community that shows up to massive events like MagicCons and small events at local game stores. Magic has cultivated a thriving network of local game stores that strive to be welcoming and inviting spaces for players of all kinds.

No matter how you enjoy playing Magic, there's likely an event for you at a local game store. With Edge of Eternities, a new round of these events is headed to your local game store. Many of these events will supply you with all the cards you need, or you'll just need a few cards from Foundations and Edge of Eternities. Here are just a few of these events that new players should check out:

Magic Academy

(August 1–September 18)

Magic Academy takes the learn-to-play focus of Foundations and turns it into a social event. With events focused on the fundamentals of Magic and the basics of building a deck, Magic Academy lets you kick off your Magic journey alongside friends. Plus, you'll receive a Trinket Mage promo card with the purchase of any intro products while supplies last. Intro products include Starter Kits, Beginner Boxes, Starter Collections, and six or more Play Boosters from a set. That last one includes Bundles and Play Booster boxes.

Edge of Eternities Standard Showdown

(August 1–September 18)

Battle it out in Standard for the chance at the greatest prize of all: bragging rights! Standard is a rotating format that will undergo a massive change with the release of Edge of Eternities, which makes it a great time to dive into the format. For more information on Standard, rotation, and the cards that define this format, check out this article!

Edge of Eternities Store Championships

(August 23–September 14)

If you think you have what it takes to claim store-wide glory, then it's time to register for your local game store's Edge of Eternities Store Championship. These events offer exciting prizes, including promo cards with brand-new artwork. For Edge of Eternities, Store Championship participants will receive a Bitter Triumph promo card while supplies last. Check out this article for more information on these events.

Build Your First Commander Deck with Edge of Eternities

Commander, Magic's most popular format, is a huge part of meeting new friends and getting involved with the Magic community. Edge of Eternities includes two brand-new Commander decks that capture the themes of the set in a ready-to-play deck. Counter Intelligence will help your Spacecrafts blast off to victory, while World Shaper will chart a course for new horizons. But that's not the only way to enjoy Commander with Edge of Eternities.

0001_MTGFDN_CommRep: Arcane Signet 0002_MTGFDN_CommRep: Sol Ring

There are plenty of legendary creatures and legendary Spacecrafts that can helm your first Commander deck. The Foundations Starter Collection includes key cards to help you build and supercharge your Commander deck. By combining that with cards from the Beginner Box, you'll be on your way to a battle-ready deck in no time.

If you're having trouble deciding which character (or massive ship) you want to build around, then why not check out the story of Edge of Eternities? We've released the Planeswalker's Guide to Edge of Eternities, over a dozen stories on MTGStory.com, and a guide to the legends of the set. If there is a character you love, why not build a deck centered around them?

As an example, fans have rallied around the character of Haliya, who has two cards in the set. Here's an example of a Commander deck using only Haliya, Ascendant Cadet and cards from the Foundations Beginner Box and Starter Collection.

1 Haliya, Ascendant Cadet 1 Adamant Will 1 Aggressive Mammoth 1 Ajani's Pridemate 1 Angelic Destiny 1 Angelic Edict 1 Arcane Signet 1 Basilisk Collar 1 Biogenic Upgrade 1 Bite Down 1 Blossoming Sands 1 Bushwhack 1 Charming Prince 1 Circuitous Route 1 Command Tower 1 Crawling Barrens 1 Devout Decree 1 Diamond Mare 1 Disenchant 1 Divine Resilience 1 Druid of the Cowl 1 Elspeth's Smite 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Felidar Cub 1 Felidar Retreat 1 Fierce Empath 1 Fireshrieker 16 Forest 1 Gnarlback Rhino 1 Heroes' Bane 1 Hinterland Sanctifier 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 Inspiring Call 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Jazal Goldmane 1 Knight of Grace 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Mazemind Tome 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Mold Adder 1 New Horizons 1 Ordeal of Nylea 1 Overrun 1 Pelakka Wurm 15 Plains 1 Primal Might 1 Primeval Bounty 1 Rampaging Baloths 1 Release the Dogs 1 Resolute Reinforcements 1 Selesnya Guildgate 1 Snakeskin Veil 1 Sol Ring 1 Springbloom Druid 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Stroke of Midnight 1 Surrak, the Hunt Caller 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Thornweald Archer 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Twinblade Paladin 1 Uncharted Haven 1 Unflinching Courage 1 Valorous Stance 1 Venom Connoisseur 1 Vizier of the Menagerie 1 Wildborn Preserver 1 Wildwood Scourge 1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn

Building the Foundations of Edge of Eternities

Ready to blast off into Edge of Eternities alongside Foundations? There is plenty more to see in both sets, so check out the card image galleries for Edge of Eternities and Foundations. Products from these sets are available for purchase now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.