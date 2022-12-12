Tomorrow's Release: Explorer Anthology 2 and Alchemy: The Brothers' War

Two sets arrive in MTG Arena tomorrow, December 13! Explorer Anthology 2 and Alchemy: The Brothers' War both show up in the Store, bringing 55 cards between the two and lots of new strategy and deck building opportunities for the Explorer and Historic formats.

Take a look at the card image galleries for Explorer Anthology 2 and Alchemy: The Brothers' War to see what's coming!

Release Notes Out Now

The MTG Arena Release Notes makes its debut today. Formerly called the State of the Game, the release notes delve into the decisions and mechanics behind MTG Arena, updates, and new sets. Check them out!

Repair and Recharge Code!

After the issues on December 7, we have repaired and recharged our servers. We wanted to do the same for you, so redeem the code RepairAndRecharge on your Wizards account profile page or in the MTG Arena Store to receive 3,000 XP and 1,000 gold. Code expires on December 20.

Matt Jukes Lands Are Back and Working!

Players who previously purchased the lands should have them available and working now with no need to repurchase them.

The Arena Open: Arena Cube This Weekend

The Arena Open is back with competitive play in the Arena Cube format this weekend, December 17–18.

Take a look at the cards in the latest Arena Cube and practice up in the Arena Cube event beginning tomorrow, December 13, and running through January 1.

Then, get ready for this weekend's Arena Open, which kicks off on Saturday at 6 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)!

All participants in the Arena Open this weekend will receive the Pacifism sleeve:

Unfinity Lands Disappear Tomorrow!

Unfinity space-ic lands and Unfinity borderless shock lands bundles leave the MTG Arena Store at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) tomorrow morning, December 13! Don't miss the chance to add these to your collection before they are gone!

Holiday Break for MTG Arena Announcements

We won't have editions of our weekly announcements on December 26 and January 2 while our team is on holiday break. We'll see you all in the new year when we resume on January 9, 2023!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

December 13–15: Into the Future

December 20–22: Explorer

December 27–29: Happy Brawlidays All-Access Brawl

January 3–5: Historic Artisan

Quick Draft

December 9–23: Streets of New Capenna

December 23–January 7: The Brothers' War

Other Events

December 13–20: Alchemy: The Brothers' War Player Draft

December 13–January 1: Arena Cube

December 23–26: Explorer Metagame Challenge

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

January

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

January 7, 6 a.m. PT–January 8, 6 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Alchemy

January 7, 6 a.m. PT–January 8, 6 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Alchemy

January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

December

Qualifier Weekend

January 14, 6 a.m. PT–January 16, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Alchemy (Best-of-Three)

January 14, 6 a.m. PT–January 16, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open December 17–18 Day 1, December 17: Arena Cube Player Draft Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Pacifism card sleeve. Day 2, December 18: Arena Cube Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.



December 2022 Ranked Season The December 2022 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Monastery Swiftspear card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Monastery Swiftspear card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style

: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold Monastery Swiftspear card style + Simian Simulacrum card style

