Oko's cooking up a great heist with his gang in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, coming to MTG Arena on April 16 and local game stores worldwide on April 19, and anyone can get in on the action. Instead of the usual update, The List for Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) includes cards from Special Guests (SPG) and The Big Score (BIG).

You'll find cards from The List more frequently in Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Boosters than previously in Murders at Karlov Manor Play Boosters. You can find a card from The List replacing a common in 1 out of 5 Play Boosters. The List for OTJ has 40 cards: 30 mythic rares from The Big Score and 10 mythic rares from Special Guests. Special Guests cards are reprints with new art reimagined in the style of Thunder Junction. You'll find a non-foil Special Guests card in 1 out of 64 Play Boosters. Traditional foil Special Guests cards can be found in Collector Boosters.

On MTG Arena, a card from The Big Score may replace the mythic rare in Outlaws of Thunder Junction Store packs at a rate of approximately 1 to 5. In Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited packs on MTG Arena, a common will upgrade to either a card from The Big Score or Special Guests at a rate of approximately 1 to 5, and The Big Score cards in this slot are replaced with a Special Guests card at a rate of approximately 1 to 4.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) and The Big Score (BIG) are Standard-legal sets. Special Guests (SPG) is a Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal set, and its individual cards are legal where already available in other formats. Cards from The List are also playable in both tabletop and MTG Arena Limited events, adding an exciting variable to these formats.

