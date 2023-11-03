We return to Ixalan, a plane of treasures and mysteries, with the release of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan on November 17. The release also brings an update to The List, a curated selection of cards drawn from Magic's rich history that complements the gameplay and themes of the set.

Cards from The List appear in Set Boosters in the final card slot about 25% of the time. You'll find a variety of rarities represented among the cards in The List, from common to mythic rare, and you can recognize them by the Planeswalker symbol that appears in the lower-left corner of each.

Cards from The List are legal in those formats in which they are normally legal; for example, you may find Ixalan's Binding from the original Ixalan set in The List slot, but it is not legal in Standard; however, it is legal in formats like Modern and Commander.

Special Guests

There are 18 Special Guests cards that can also appear in place of a card from The List. In Set Boosters, Special Guests cards appear as non-foil borderless reprints of fan-favorite cards from across the history of Magic. Special Guests cards also appear in traditional foil in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Collector Boosters; learn where to find these and more in our guide to collecting The Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

Here are all 18 of the Special Guests cards that can appear in The List slot of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Set Boosters:

Lord of Atlantis Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator Bridge from Below

Mephidross Vampire Pitiless Plunderer Breeches, Brazen Plunderer

Dargo, the Shipwrecker Rampaging Ferocidon Underworld Breach

Carnage Tyrant Ghalta, Primal Hunger Polyraptor

Kalamax, the Stormsire Lord Windgrace Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist

Thrasios, Triton Hero Mana Crypt Star Compass

Cards on The List

Below are all the cards in this edition of The List, including two groupings that show the cards that were added for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan and the cards that were removed from the previous version of The List.

(Note: Card images may not match the version found in The List. See the set identifier in the right-hand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List Card Name Set Ardent Plea ARB Beast Whisperer GRN Bottle Gnomes TMP Brass's Bounty RIX Brought Back M20 Cave of the Frost Dragon AFR Cave Sense MMQ Curiosity Crafter STX Deadly Dispute AFR Deathsprout WAR Deep Gnome Terramancer CLB Deep Reconnaissance ODY Deep Wood POR Dispatch NPH Dockside Extortionist 2X2 Elder Deep-Fiend EMN Ersatz Gnomes MIR Esper Sentinel MH2 Fabrication Module KLD Famished Paladin RIX Ghostflame Sliver TSP Harmony of Nature P02 Heartstone STH Inkfathom Infiltrator SHM Jungleborn Pioneer RIX Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet OGW Merrow Harbinger LRW Monologue Tax STX Murktide Regent MH2 Nezahal, Primal Tide RIX Pain Magnification DIS Pawn of Ulamog ROE Pili-Pala SHM Pouncing Jaguar USG Rootwater Depths TMP Rotting Regisaur M20 Star of Extinction XLN Storm-Kiln Artist STX Stromkirk Captain DKA Sygg, River Cutthroat ZNR The Reaver Cleaver DMU The Tarrasque AFR Titanoth Rex IKO Tomb Robber RIX Treasure Vault AFR Veteran of the Depths LRW Wall of Omens KHM Xorn AFR Zebra Unicorn MIR Zoetic Cavern A25

Cards removed from The List Card Name Set Archmage Emeritus STX Capenna Express SNC Crumbling Colossus M12 Dig Up VOW Dragon Throne of Tarkir KTK Dragonlord Ojutai DTK Endless Obedience M15 Etali, Primal Storm RIX Geth's Grimoire DST Ghalta, Primal Hunger RIX Gisa and Geralf EMN High Ground 10E Hope of Ghirapur AER Ihsan's Shade A25 Incubation // Incongruity RNA Interplanar Beacon WAR Invasive Surgery SOI Kalamax, the Stormsire IKO Ketria Triome IKO Lantern of Insight 5DN Linden, the Steadfast Queen ELD Memorial to Genius DAR Mercadia's Downfall MMQ Mina and Denn, Wildborn OGW Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion NEO Nihil Spellbomb SOM Path to the World Tree KHM Pia and Kiran Nalaar ORI Pledge of Loyalty INV Power Armor INV Priests of Norn MBS Primal Cocoon M11 Ravnica at War WAR Reduce /// Rubble AKH Regathan Firecat M14 Ruthless Invasion NPH Sarulf, Realm Eater KHM Sea of Clouds BBD Siege Zombie DBL Soul of Shandalar M15 Sprout Swarm FUT Stormscape Battlemage PLS Survival Cache IMA The Great Aurora ORI The World Tree KHM Thran War Machine ULG Vryn Wingmare M21 Yotian Soldier BBD Zhalfirin Void DAR Greymond, Avacyn's Stalwart SLX Gisa's Favorite Shovel SLX Enkira, Hostile Scavenger SLX Hansk, Slayer Zealot SLX Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate SLX Malik, Grim Manipulator SLX

All Cards in The List A–G Card Set Academy Manufactor MH2 Adeliz, the Cinder Wind DAR All That Glitters ELD Aminatou, the Fateshifter 2X2 Arcbound Mouser MH2 Ardent Plea ARB Aura Barbs BOK Auramancer's Guise PLC Baird, Steward of Argive DAR Bake into a Pie ELD Barrow Ghoul WTH Barrow Witches ELD Battleflight Eagle M13 Battlewand Oak LRW Beast Whisperer GRN Bladewing the Risen IMA Blossom Prancer NEO Bog Wraith M10 Bottle Gnomes TMP Brago's Representative CNS Brain Weevil DDJ Brass's Bounty RIX Brought Back M20 Bruenor Battlehammer AFR Castle Garenbrig ELD Cauldron Familiar ELD Cavalier of Thorns M20 Cave of the Frost Dragon AFR Cave Sense MMQ Changeling Hero LRW Charming Prince ELD Cinder Elemental M21 Clock of Omens M13 Consume Spirit DDC Counterbalance CSP Courage in Crisis WAR Court of Grace CMR Crush the Weak KHM Crystalline Crawler C16 Cunning Breezedancer DTK Curiosity Crafter STX Cursed Flesh EXO Deadly Dispute AFR Deathsprout WAR Deep Gnome Terramancer CLB Deep Reconnaissance ODY Deep Wood POR Demonic Bargain VOW Dina, Soul Steeper STX Dirtwater Wraith MIR Dispatch NPH Dockside Extortionist 2X2 Doomed Traveler 2X2 Dwarven Grunt ODY Dwarven Miner MIR Dwarven Recruiter ODY Echoing Courage CNS Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim DMU Elder Deep-Fiend EMN Eldrazi Conscription UMA Elven Palisade EXO Embercleave ELD Empyrean Eagle M20 Enchanted Carriage ELD Ersatz Gnomes MIR Esper Sentinel MH2 Eutropia the Twice-Favored THB Evil Eye of Urborg TSP Fabrication Module KLD Fae Offering MH2 Faerie Artisans C16 Faerie Harbinger LRW Fallen Ideal C15 Famished Paladin RIX Far Traveler CLB Flamekin Village C14 Forbidding Watchtower 10E Forebear's Blade DAR Fortifying Provisions ELD Foulmire Knight ELD Gather Courage M15 Generous Gift MH1 Ghave, Guru of Spores C16 Ghostflame Sliver TSP Giant Caterpillar VIS Giant Killer ELD Giant's Ire LRW Gleeful Sabotage SHM Glittering Stockpile SNC Gluttonous Troll STX Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer DMU Grim Strider AKH Grumgully, the Generous ELD H–Z Card Set Harmony of Nature P02 Heartstone STH Hoarding Dragon IMA Hungry Lynx C17 Initiate of Blood CHK Inkfathom Infiltrator SHM Ixalan's Binding XLN Jared Carthalion, True Heir CMR Jungleborn Pioneer RIX Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet OGW Kels, Fight Fixer M21 Kenrith, the Returned King ELD Leap STH Mad Ratter ELD Maja, Bretagard Protector KHM Maraleaf Pixie ELD Merrow Harbinger LRW Miner's Bane M15 Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes CLB Mirri the Cursed TSR Monologue Tax STX Murasa Ranger BFZ Murktide Regent MH2 Narfi, Betrayer King KHM Netherborn Altar IKO Nezahal, Primal Tide RIX Nivix, Aerie of the Firemind DDJ No Rest for the Wicked 10E Oaken Brawler LRW Oko, the Trickster ELD Old Ghastbark SHM Once Upon a Time ELD Orc Sureshot FRF Orcish Artillery 10E Pain Magnification DIS Pawn of Ulamog ROE Pemmin's Aura SCG Pili-Pala SHM Pitiless Horde DTK Pouncing Jaguar USG Prison Term SHM Questing Beast ELD Rakdos Cackler GK2 Rebuff the Wicked PLC Return of the Wildspeaker ELD Rift Bolt TSP Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace C19 Rootwater Depths TMP Rotting Regisaur M20 Royal Trooper BBD Rust Monster AFR Sadistic Augermage DDM Segovian Angel MH1 Spellstutter Sprite LRW Spined Fluke USG Star of Extinction XLN Stonecoil Serpent ELD Storm-Kiln Artist STX Stormwatch Eagle PCY Stromkirk Captain DKA Suntouched Myr HOP Sygg, River Cutthroat ZNR Sythis, Harvest's Hand MH2 The Meathook Massacre MID The Reaver Cleaver DMU The Royal Scions ELD The Tarrasque AFR Throat Slitter BOK Titanoth Rex IKO Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves WAR Tomb Robber RIX Traveler's Cloak CNS Treasure Vault AFR Vega, the Watcher KHM Veteran of the Depths LRW Vulshok Sorcerer 5DN Wall of Omens KHM Warchief Giant C15 Warped Landscape C18 Whitemane Lion C14 Wolfcaller's Howl C14 Xorn AFR Yidaro, Wandering Monster IKO Zebra Unicorn MIR Zoetic Cavern A25 Zombie Apocalypse MID

