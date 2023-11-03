We return to Ixalan, a plane of treasures and mysteries, with the release of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan on November 17. The release also brings an update to The List, a curated selection of cards drawn from Magic's rich history that complements the gameplay and themes of the set.

Cards from The List appear in Set Boosters in the final card slot about 25% of the time. You'll find a variety of rarities represented among the cards in The List, from common to mythic rare, and you can recognize them by the Planeswalker symbol that appears in the lower-left corner of each.

Example of the Planeswalker symbol in the lower left corner of cards from The List

Cards from The List are legal in those formats in which they are normally legal; for example, you may find Ixalan's Binding from the original Ixalan set in The List slot, but it is not legal in Standard; however, it is legal in formats like Modern and Commander.

Special Guests

There are 18 Special Guests cards that can also appear in place of a card from The List. In Set Boosters, Special Guests cards appear as non-foil borderless reprints of fan-favorite cards from across the history of Magic. Special Guests cards also appear in traditional foil in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Collector Boosters; learn where to find these and more in our guide to collecting The Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

Here are all 18 of the Special Guests cards that can appear in The List slot of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Set Boosters:

Lord of Atlantis
Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator
Bridge from Below
Mephidross Vampire
Pitiless Plunderer
Breeches, Brazen Plunderer
Dargo, the Shipwrecker
Rampaging Ferocidon
Underworld Breach
Carnage Tyrant
Ghalta, Primal Hunger
Polyraptor
Kalamax, the Stormsire
Lord Windgrace
Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist
Thrasios, Triton Hero
Mana Crypt
Star Compass
Cards on The List

Below are all the cards in this edition of The List, including two groupings that show the cards that were added for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan and the cards that were removed from the previous version of The List.

(Note: Card images may not match the version found in The List. See the set identifier in the right-hand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List

Card Name Set
Ardent PleaARB
Beast WhispererGRN
Bottle GnomesTMP
Brass's BountyRIX
Brought BackM20
Cave of the Frost DragonAFR
Cave SenseMMQ
Curiosity CrafterSTX
Deadly DisputeAFR
DeathsproutWAR
Deep Gnome TerramancerCLB
Deep ReconnaissanceODY
Deep WoodPOR
DispatchNPH
Dockside Extortionist2X2
Elder Deep-FiendEMN
Ersatz GnomesMIR
Esper SentinelMH2
Fabrication ModuleKLD
Famished PaladinRIX
Ghostflame SliverTSP
Harmony of NatureP02
HeartstoneSTH
Inkfathom InfiltratorSHM
Jungleborn PioneerRIX
Kalitas, Traitor of GhetOGW
Merrow HarbingerLRW
Monologue TaxSTX
Murktide RegentMH2
Nezahal, Primal TideRIX
Pain MagnificationDIS
Pawn of UlamogROE
Pili-PalaSHM
Pouncing JaguarUSG
Rootwater DepthsTMP
Rotting RegisaurM20
Star of ExtinctionXLN
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTX
Stromkirk CaptainDKA
Sygg, River CutthroatZNR
The Reaver CleaverDMU
The TarrasqueAFR
Titanoth RexIKO
Tomb RobberRIX
Treasure VaultAFR
Veteran of the DepthsLRW
Wall of OmensKHM
XornAFR
Zebra UnicornMIR
Zoetic CavernA25

Cards removed from The List

Card Name Set
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Capenna ExpressSNC
Crumbling ColossusM12
Dig UpVOW
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Endless ObedienceM15
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Geth's GrimoireDST
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Gisa and GeralfEMN
High Ground10E
Hope of GhirapurAER
Ihsan's ShadeA25
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasive SurgerySOI
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Ketria TriomeIKO
Lantern of Insight5DN
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Path to the World TreeKHM
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Power ArmorINV
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
Ravnica at WarWAR
Reduce /// RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Sea of CloudsBBD
Siege ZombieDBL
Soul of ShandalarM15
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
Survival CacheIMA
The Great AuroraORI
The World TreeKHM
Thran War MachineULG
Vryn WingmareM21
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX

All Cards in The List

A–G

Card Set
Academy ManufactorMH2
Adeliz, the Cinder WindDAR
All That GlittersELD
Aminatou, the Fateshifter2X2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Ardent PleaARB
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Bake into a PieELD
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Beast WhispererGRN
Bladewing the RisenIMA
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Bottle GnomesTMP
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
Brain WeevilDDJ
Brass's BountyRIX
Brought BackM20
Bruenor BattlehammerAFR
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Cave of the Frost DragonAFR
Cave SenseMMQ
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Cinder ElementalM21
Clock of OmensM13
Consume SpiritDDC
CounterbalanceCSP
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crush the WeakKHM
Crystalline CrawlerC16
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Curiosity CrafterSTX
Cursed FleshEXO
Deadly DisputeAFR
DeathsproutWAR
Deep Gnome TerramancerCLB
Deep ReconnaissanceODY
Deep WoodPOR
Demonic BargainVOW
Dina, Soul SteeperSTX
Dirtwater WraithMIR
DispatchNPH
Dockside Extortionist2X2
Doomed Traveler2X2
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic PilgrimDMU
Elder Deep-FiendEMN
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
Elven PalisadeEXO
EmbercleaveELD
Empyrean EagleM20
Enchanted CarriageELD
Ersatz GnomesMIR
Esper SentinelMH2
Eutropia the Twice-FavoredTHB
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
Fabrication ModuleKLD
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Fallen IdealC15
Famished PaladinRIX
Far TravelerCLB
Flamekin VillageC14
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Foulmire KnightELD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Ghave, Guru of SporesC16
Ghostflame SliverTSP
Giant CaterpillarVIS
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gleeful SabotageSHM
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Grim StriderAKH
Grumgully, the GenerousELD

H–Z

Card Set
Harmony of NatureP02
HeartstoneSTH
Hoarding DragonIMA
Hungry LynxC17
Initiate of BloodCHK
Inkfathom InfiltratorSHM
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Jungleborn PioneerRIX
Kalitas, Traitor of GhetOGW
Kels, Fight FixerM21
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
LeapSTH
Mad RatterELD
Maja, Bretagard ProtectorKHM
Maraleaf PixieELD
Merrow HarbingerLRW
Miner's BaneM15
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
Monologue TaxSTX
Murasa RangerBFZ
Murktide RegentMH2
Narfi, Betrayer KingKHM
Netherborn AltarIKO
Nezahal, Primal TideRIX
Nivix, Aerie of the FiremindDDJ
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oko, the TricksterELD
Old GhastbarkSHM
Once Upon a TimeELD
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Pain MagnificationDIS
Pawn of UlamogROE
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Pili-PalaSHM
Pitiless HordeDTK
Pouncing JaguarUSG
Prison TermSHM
Questing BeastELD
Rakdos CacklerGK2
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Rift BoltTSP
Rix Maadi, Dungeon PalaceC19
Rootwater DepthsTMP
Rotting RegisaurM20
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Sadistic AugermageDDM
Segovian AngelMH1
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Spined FlukeUSG
Star of ExtinctionXLN
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTX
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Stromkirk CaptainDKA
Suntouched MyrHOP
Sygg, River CutthroatZNR
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Reaver CleaverDMU
The Royal ScionsELD
The TarrasqueAFR
Throat SlitterBOK
Titanoth RexIKO
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Tomb RobberRIX
Traveler's CloakCNS
Treasure VaultAFR
Vega, the WatcherKHM
Veteran of the DepthsLRW
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Wall of OmensKHM
Warchief GiantC15
Warped LandscapeC18
Whitemane LionC14
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
XornAFR
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO
Zebra UnicornMIR
Zoetic CavernA25
Zombie ApocalypseMID

Check out The List for past sets:

